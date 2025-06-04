Dollar Tree Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on June 4, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://corporate.dollartree.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar

To listen to the call, dial (877) 407-3943 or (201) 689-8855.

For a replay call, dial (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and entering the passcode 13753956.

