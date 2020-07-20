Dollar Tree Promotes Michael Witynski To President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) said Monday that it has promoted Michael Witynski, who is currently Enterprise President of company, to President and Chief Executive Officer.

Gary Philbin, 63, who joined Dollar Tree in 2001 and became CEO in 2017, will retire after a retail career of more than 40 years. Philbin will remain with the Company as an executive and member of the Board of Directors through September 23, 2020.

Witynski, 57, joined Dollar Tree in 2010 as Senior Vice President of Stores and rising to President and Chief Operating Officer of Dollar Tree Stores in 2017. He was then promoted to Enterprise President in 2019, where he was responsible for leading the merchandising, store operations, and supply chain functions for both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar brands.

Before joining to Dollar Tree in 2010, Witynski held senior leadership roles in merchandising, marketing, private brands and operations during his 29 years in the grocery industry.

