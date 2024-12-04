Dollar Tree price target raised to $83 from $79 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Dollar Tree (DLTR) to $83 from $79 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After multiple disappointments, Q3 results were in-line with re-based expectations, suggesting that performance may finally be stabilizing, the firm says. The Dollar Tree banner continues to benefit from the rollout of new/improved MPP formats/products and gross margins should expand over time as the discretionary mix increases in its MPP offering. Truist still thinks that self-help initiatives can moderate the negative environment and at about 12-times 2025 EPS, the firm remains a buyer.
