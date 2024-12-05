News & Insights

Stocks

Dollar Tree price target raised to $72 from $67 at Piper Sandler

December 05, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Dollar Tree (DLTR) to $72 from $67 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes the company reported an overall solid Q3 print, with an Enterprise comp beat driven by FDO and traffic over ticket. FY24 guidance was raised slightly at the midpoint for both topline and EPS, and seems to bake in a sequential comp slowdown in Q4 — due to a later and shorter holiday shopping season. While Piper can appreciate conservative guidance, the firm believes comp growth at the core-Dollar Tree banner should be showing steady acceleration with continued multi-price roll-out.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on DLTR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.