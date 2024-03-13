News & Insights

US Markets
DLTR

Dollar Tree posts quarterly loss, incurs over $1 bln in charges on store closure plans

Credit: REUTERS/JESSICA DINAPOLI

March 13, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik and Anuja Bharat Mistry for Reuters ->

Adds shares, background in paragraphs 2, 3

March 13 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree DLTR.Oswung to a quarterly loss on Wednesday after the retailer took an over $1 billion goodwill impairment charge, as it plans to shut nearly 1,000 stores.

Shares of the Chesapeake, Virginia-based firm fell more than 8% in premarket trading.

In November, the discount retailer had announced that it would be reviewing its Family Dollar business, including potentially shutting down underperforming stores to return to growth.

The company said it also took a $594.4 million charge for a portfolio optimization review and $950 million in other asset impairment charges.

Dollar Tree reported a net loss of $1.71 billion, or $7.85 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with a year-ago profit of $452.2 million, or $2.04 per share.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Anuja Bharat Mistry in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((AnujaBharat.Mistry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.