Dollar Tree Planted the Seeds for Triple-Digit Gains in Q4

Dollar Tree’s (NASDAQ: DLTR) 2026 price action, though tepid, is almost irrelevant as the value opportunity with shares near $110 is profound. Headwinds and risks aside, the forecasts suggest this stock trades at only 10X its 2030 consensus and 5X the 2035 forecast, providing potential for 100% to 400% upside relative to the broad market average. The only thing standing in the way is time. As it stands, the company is executing well, generating cash flow, and returning capital in value-building ways.

Dollar Tree does not pay dividends, instead choosing to aggressively repurchase shares. The fiscal 2025 activity resulted in a 7.4% average reduction in Q4 and 4.6% for the year, providing shareholders with significant leverage. The gain was offset by a slight decrease in equity; however, the 5.6% decline was marginal given the impact of buybacks and the divestiture of Family Dollar.

Critical details include a healthy cash position and low leverage. Net debt is less than 1X equity, leaving the company in a solid financial position and able to continue executing its strategy. Other pertinent details include $1.8 billion remaining under the current buyback authorization and $193 million in quarter-to-date buybacks, putting the company on track to sustain its aggressive pace in fiscal 2026.

Dollar Tree Pulls Back on Cautious Guidance

Dollar Tree had a solid fourth quarter, with revenue, excluding the impact of Family Dollar, up by 9% year over year (YOY). Strength was driven by store remodels, new stores, and an impressive 5% comp, reflecting a 6.3% increase in ticket average and 1.2% decline in traffic. Comps were also underpinned by strength in both product categories, led by a 6.2% increase in discretionary items.

Margin news was also good, with incremental improvements logged, driven in part by improved efficiency. The company’s revenue per square foot increased for the 7th consecutive year, with operational leverage improving amid turnaround efforts.

The result was a 10.7% increase in adjusted operating income and 21% increase in adjusted earnings, both accelerated relative to the revenue and more than 100 basis points (bps) better than MarketBeat’s reported consensus.

The only bad news was the company's guidance, which came in below consensus on the top and bottom line for Q1 and the year. However, guidance is likely to be cautious, setting the stage for outperformance as the year progresses. Analysis will likely revert to a more bullish posture, providing a catalyst for a rebound that may emerge as soon as early Q2, when the Q1 earnings results are released.

Wall Street Waits for Proof as Institutional Flows Cool

Until then, the analyst response reflects a moderated, albeit bullish, posture. The first commentaries expressed concerns about the tepid outlook while citing the positive impacts of turnaround efforts. The takeaway is that analysts remain in a wait-and-see mode, pegging the stock at Moderate Buy and forecasting a 15% upside.

Institutional activity is less supportive in early 2026. The group owns more than 97% of the shares and bought on a trailing 12-month basis, but the Q1 2026 data reflect distribution, market headwinds, and risk for investors.

Short Sellers Are a Headwind in 2026 for DLTR Shares

Short interest is another near-term risk for investors. Short interest isn’t aggressively high, but it is high enough at just over 6% to present a problem. The short sellers add strength to the institutional activity, suggesting a cap is in place until later in the year. The question is how deep a correction DLTR stock may experience before hitting bottom, which may be near $100.

Dollar Tree catalysts include ongoing restructuring and remodeling efforts. The move to multi-price-point formats resonates with consumers and is a path to unlocking margin and cash flow. There is speculation that a small dividend may be authorized later this year, which will increase interest among institutional and buy-and-hold investors. Risks include macroeconomic conditions, threats to consumer demand, and remodeling costs.

The initial price action following the release was favorable, despite the tepid guide. Shares rose nearly 1% in premarket trading, showing support at a critical exponential moving average (EMA). The 150-week EMA reflects institutional and buy-and-hold activity, suggesting a price floor of $107. In the longer term, it may take at least a quarter or two for this market to be reinvigorated and the rebound to gain traction.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.