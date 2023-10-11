Dollar Tree Plans To Reopen Family Dollar West Memphis Facility - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced plans for Family Dollar operations to return to West Memphis, Arkansas, with a fully reimagined and refreshed distribution center. The center will have the capacity to serve up to 1,000 Family Dollar stores in the region, and will create more than 300 new jobs for Arkansas workers initially.

The company noted that the new facility, scheduled to be fully operational by fall 2024, reflects more than $100 million in current and future investments. Through 2026, the company plans to open dozens more Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in Arkansas.

