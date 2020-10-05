Markets
Dollar Tree Plans To Hire More Than 25,000 Associates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) said that it plans to hire more than 25,000 associates for its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and the company's U.S. distribution centers, from October 19 through October 23.

The company plans to fill permanent full-time and part-time store openings in the roles of store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers, and stocking associates, as well as seasonal holiday help.

The company noted that the open positions at the company's distribution centers include management, as well as full-time and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, and warehouse associates.

The company stated that candidates can complete their applications online. It will conduct phone interviews with qualified applicants, starting October 19 through October 23.

