Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) sheds 6.1% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 76% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 22% in the last year.

Although Dollar Tree has shed US$2.0b from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Dollar Tree managed to grow its earnings per share at 12% a year. This EPS growth is remarkably close to the 12% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. In fact, the share price seems to largely reflect the EPS growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:DLTR Earnings Per Share Growth January 14th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Dollar Tree shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 22% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 12% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Dollar Tree better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Dollar Tree that you should be aware of.

Dollar Tree is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

