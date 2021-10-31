Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Dollar Tree, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$2.2b ÷ (US$20b - US$3.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2021).

So, Dollar Tree has an ROCE of 13%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 13%.

NasdaqGS:DLTR Return on Capital Employed October 31st 2021

In the above chart we have measured Dollar Tree's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Dollar Tree here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Over the past five years, Dollar Tree's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Dollar Tree in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to Dollar Tree's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has gained an impressive 46% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

Like most companies, Dollar Tree does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

