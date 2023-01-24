Dollar Tree Names Rick Dreiling To Addl. Role Of CEO; Mike Witynski Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) announced on Tuesday that Mike Witynski, who has been in leadership positions at Dollar Tree since 2010 and served as CEO since 2020, is stepping down from the Board and leaving the Company.

Executive Chairman Rick Dreiling will expand his role to assume the position of Chief Executive Officer, effective January 29. He has been executive chairman since March 2022.

Dreiling was previously Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dollar General Corp. from 2015 to 2016 and was Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dollar General from December 2008 to 2015.

Earlier, he served as President, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Duane Reade Holdings Inc. and Duane Reade Inc.

