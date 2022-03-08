US Markets
Dollar Tree names Mantle Ridge founder to board

March 8 (Reuters) - Discount store operator Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O said on Tuesday it has named Paul Hilal, founder of activist investment firm Mantle Ridge, to its board, with rival Dollar General DG.N top executive Richard Dreiling appointed as its executive chairman.

In December, Dollar Tree said it offered to explore a settlement with Mantle Ridge and hand a board seat to a former chief executive of a rival retailer, and called the activist investment firm's decision to seek control of its board "unwarrantedly aggressive".

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

