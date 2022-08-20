Dollar Tree, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Most readers would already be aware that Dollar Tree's (NASDAQ:DLTR) stock increased significantly by 31% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Dollar Tree's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Dollar Tree is:

18% = US$1.5b ÷ US$8.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.18 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Dollar Tree's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Dollar Tree's ROE looks acceptable. Even so, when compared with the average industry ROE of 31%, we aren't very excited. Dollar Tree was still able to see a decent net income growth of 7.6% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this also does lend some color to the fairly high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Dollar Tree's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 15% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:DLTR Past Earnings Growth August 20th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Has the market priced in the future outlook for DLTR? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Dollar Tree Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Given that Dollar Tree doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Dollar Tree has some positive attributes. Particularly, its earnings have grown respectably as we saw earlier, which was likely achieved due to the company reinvesting most of its earnings at a decent rate of return, to grow its business. The latest industry analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to maintain its current growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

