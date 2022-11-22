Dollar Tree Inc. Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $266.9 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $216.8 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $6.94 billion from $6.42 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $266.9 Mln. vs. $216.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q3): $6.94 Bln vs. $6.42 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.54 - $7.68 Bln Full year revenue guidance: $28.14 - $28.28 Bln

