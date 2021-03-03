Dollar Tree Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $502.8 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $123.0 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $502.8 million or $2.13 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.1% to $6.77 billion from $6.32 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $502.8 Mln. vs. $425.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.13 vs. $1.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.11 -Revenue (Q4): $6.77 Bln vs. $6.32 Bln last year.

