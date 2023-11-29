Dollar Tree Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $212.0 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $266.9 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $212.0 million or $0.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.3% to $7.31 billion from $6.94 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $212.0 Mln. vs. $266.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.01 -Revenue (Q3): $7.31 Bln vs. $6.94 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.58 - $2.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.6 - $8.8 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.81 - $6.01 Full year revenue guidance: $30.5 - $30.7 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.