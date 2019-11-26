Markets
Dollar Tree Inc. Q3 Profit Declines

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $255.8 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $281.8 million, or $1.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $5.75 billion from $5.54 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $255.8 Mln. vs. $281.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $1.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.13 -Revenue (Q3): $5.75 Bln vs. $5.54 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.33 - $6.44 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.66 - $4.76 Full year revenue guidance: $23.62 - $23.74 Bln

