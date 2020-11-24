Dollar Tree Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $330.0 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $255.8 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $839.1 million or $3.53 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.5% to $6.18 billion from $5.75 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $839.1 Mln. vs. $709.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.53 vs. $2.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q3): $6.18 Bln vs. $5.75 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.