Dollar Tree Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $200.4 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $359.9 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $200.4 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $7.33 billion from $6.77 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $200.4 Mln. vs. $359.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.87 -Revenue (Q2): $7.33 Bln vs. $6.77 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 to $1.04 Full year EPS guidance: $5.78 to $6.08

