Dollar Tree Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $359.9 million, or $1.60 per share. This compares with $282.4M, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $6.77 billion from $6.34 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 - $1.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.75 - $6.87 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.10 - $7.40 Full year revenue guidance: $27.85 - $28.10 Bln

