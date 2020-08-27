Markets
DLTR

Dollar Tree Inc. Q2 Earnings Rise

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $261.5 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $180.3 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.4% to $6.28 billion from $5.74 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $261.5 Mln. vs. $180.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.10 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $6.28 Bln vs. $5.74 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular