Dollar Tree Inc. Q1 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $536.4 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $374.5 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $6.90 billion from $6.48 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $536.4 Mln. vs. $374.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.37 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.00 -Revenue (Q1): $6.90 Bln vs. $6.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.45 - $1.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.65 - $6.78 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $7.80 - $8.20 Full year revenue guidance: $27.76 - $28.14 Bln

