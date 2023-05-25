Dollar Tree Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $299.0 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $536.4 million, or $2.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $325.1 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $7.32 billion from $6.90 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $299.0 Mln. vs. $536.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.35 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.52 -Revenue (Q1): $7.32 Bln vs. $6.90 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.79 to $0.89 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.0 - $7.2 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.73 to $6.13 Full year revenue guidance: $30.0 - $30.5 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.