Dollar Tree Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $247.6 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $267.9M, or $1.12 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $247.6 million or $1.04 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $6.29 billion from $5.81 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance:

