Dollar Tree Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

September 04, 2024 — 06:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $132.4 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $200.4 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143.4 million or $0.67 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $7.378 billion from $7.325 billion last year.

Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $132.4 Mln. vs. $200.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.91 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $7.378 Bln vs. $7.325 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.05 to $1.15 Next quarter revenue guidance: $7.4 to $7.6 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.20 to $5.60 Full year revenue guidance: $30.6 to $30.9 Bln

