Dollar Tree Gears Up for Holiday Bash With Seasonal Hiring

Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR is the latest retailer to gear up for this year’s unique holiday season, with the announcement to take aboard more than 25,000 associates for various full-time and part-time positions at the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores as well as its distribution centers in the United States. The company’s fifth annual Nationwide Hiring Event is to be held between Oct 19 and Oct 23.



The workers will be appointed across more than 15,000 of its stores and 26 U.S. distribution centers in the United States. Some of the permanent full-time and part-time store positions to be filled during the event are that of store managers, assistant store managers, cashiers and stocking associates as well as seasonal holiday assistance.



Apart from the reward package, seasonal employees will have the opportunity to be selected as permanent staff at the company’s stores. In 2019, it promoted nearly 28,000 associates to new roles in the organization.

Holiday Rush Triggers Seasonal Hiring

The holiday season is a crucial time for retailers as it accounts for a sizeable chunk of yearly revenues and profits. Retailers try to attract customers with early-hour store openings, huge discounts and promotional strategies. However, uncertainty related to the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be a key headwind during this year’s holiday bash. With stay-at-home trends still prevalent, retailers might be looking at the majority of sales this holiday season coming from online portals. Per Deloitte, e-commerce sales are estimated to improve 25-35% to reach $182-$196 billion this festive period.



Apart from Dollar Tree, several retailers are upping their games for the holiday season through seasonal recruits that will improve customer shopping experiences. We note that supermarket giant Walmart WMT unveiled plans to deploy more than 20,000 seasonal associates at its countrywide e-commerce fulfillment centers to meet the expected surge in online shopping. E-commerce behemoth Amazon AMZN announced plans to recruit as many as 100,000 full- and part-time employees to meet the surge in online demand more efficiently. Also, Michaels Companies MIK announced plans to employ more than 16,000 workers for the upcoming holiday season. This art-and-craft retailer’s hiring plans are likely to solidify its BOPIS team, thereby, ensuring a safe and convenient shopping experience.

Wrapping Up

Coming back to Dollar Tree, the seasonal hiring plans reflect its focus on enhancing customer experience. The company’s consumer-friendly moves are highlighted by its competitive pricing strategy and store expansion plans, including remodeling and relocations.



Following a temporary halt due to the pandemic, the company is now in the process of resuming the Family Dollar H2 renovations and Dollar Tree Snack Zone installation initiatives in select, low-risk markets. Consequently, it now expects to complete 750 Family Dollar H2 renovations in fiscal 2020 compared with its initial guidance of 1,250 renovations. During second-quarter fiscal 2020, the company completed the renovation of 76 Family Dollar stores to the H2 format.





Further, sound business fundamentals along with favorable customer response toward assortments have been driving its performance. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has gained 18.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 27.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

