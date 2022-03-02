US Markets
DLTR

Dollar Tree forecasts bleak annual targets as product shortages hurt

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Erin Scott

Discount store Dollar Tree Inc forecast full-year sales and profit largely below analysts' estimates on Wednesday, hurt by product shortages and higher labor costs due to global supply chain disruptions, sending its shares 4% down in pre-market trading.

Recasts lede, adds details on results and background

March 2 (Reuters) - Discount store Dollar Tree Inc DLTR.O forecast full-year sales and profit largely below analysts' estimates on Wednesday, hurt by product shortages and higher labor costs due to global supply chain disruptions, sending its shares 4% down in pre-market trading.

Retailers saw strong demand for discounted items during the COVID-19 pandemic, but port congestions and higher labor costs have made it difficult to keep shelves stocked up.

The discount store operator forecast full-year sales between $27.22 billion to $27.85 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $28.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv .

It forecast full-year profit between $7.60 and $8.00 per share, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.60 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

America's other biggest discount store, Dollar General Corp DG.N, is also combating spiraling freight costs, shipping delays and other supply-chain snarls, and has cut its annual forecast for sales and profit.

It will report its fourth-quarter earnings on March 17.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLTR DG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular