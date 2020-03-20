Dollar Tree, Family Dollar Plan To Hire 25,000 Associates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree and Family Dollar plan to hire 25,000 full-time and part-time associates at their stores and distribution centers across the U.S.

The open positions include full-time and part-time managers at more than 15,000 store locations, along with flexible part-time shifts for cashiers and stockers. Positions in 24 distribution centers include order fillers, equipment operators, and warehouse associates.

Family Dollar was acquired by Dollar Tree in 2015. However, each chain continues to maintain separate store operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.