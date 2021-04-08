Markets
Dollar Tree, Family Dollar Hiring Thousands Of Associates

(RTTNews) - Dollar Tree, Inc. has opened thousands of positions for job seekers at its stores and distribution centers across the United States.

The discount retailer, which operates around 15,685 stores across 48 states, plans to recruit full- and part-time associates at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and distribution centers.

The company, which operates store under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and Dollar Tree Canada, offers a competitive compensation package and a variety of shifts and flexible schedules.

The opportunities include full- and part-time managers at its more than 15,400 U.S. store locations, along with flexible part-time shifts for cashiers and stockers.

All Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores offer a monthly Store Manager Bonus Program, which rewards store managers for performance.

Positions open in Dollar Tree's 26 U.S. distribution centers include management, as well as full- and part-time order fillers, equipment operators, maintenance, and warehouse associates.

The selected associates will get the opportunities to grow into management-level roles and to earn extra compensation through incentive pay, and can promptly earn higher wages upon increasing their productivity.

In the year 2021, the company offers all associates its pay-any-day program, which allows associates to advance their payday earnings for flexibility on meeting bills and expenses.

In late January, Lowe's Companies Inc. had announced plans to hire more than 50,000 associates across U.S. stores this spring.

