Markets
DLTR

Dollar Tree Falls On Tepid Full-year Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of discount variety store chain Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) are falling more than 8% Thursday morning after the company slashed its full-year earnings outlook, below analysts' view.

Dollar Tree expects EPS to be in the range of $7.10-$7.40 for the full year, lower than the previous guidance of $7.80-$8.20. Analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.19 per share.

Sales outlook for the year has been narrowed to the range of $27.85 billion-$28.10 billion from $27.76 billion-$28.14 billion, provided earlier. The consensus estimate stands at $28.16 billion.

For the third quarter, net sales is expected between $6.75 billion and $6.87 billion. Earnings per share for the quarter are estimated to be in the range of $1.05 to $1.20.

The consensus estimate for revenue is at $6.87 billion and for earnings is at $1.81 per share.

Dollar Tree reported net profit of $359.9 million, or $1.60 per share in the second quarter, up from $282.4 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Revenue for the quarter rose 6.8% to $6.77 billion from $6.34 billion last year.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.59 per share on revenue of $6.79 billion for the period.

DLTR, currently at $152.24, has been trading in the range of $84.26-$177.19 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DLTR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular