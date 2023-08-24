News & Insights

Markets
DLTR

Dollar Tree Falls On Lower Quarterly Profit, Outlook Shy Of Estimates

August 24, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) are falling more than 9% Thursday morning after reporting lower profit in the second quarter. Further, the company's third-quarter earnings outlook came in below analysts' view.

Net income in the second quarter declined to $200.4 million or $0.91 per share, from $359.9 million or $1.60 per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

For the third quarter, Dollar Tree expects EPS to be in the range of $0.94-$1.04, lower than the consensus estimate of $1.28.

For the full year, Dollar Tree now expects EPS to be in the range of $5.78 - $6.08 compared with the previous outlook of $5.73 - $6.13. The Street expects earnings to be $6.03 a share.

DLTR, currently at $128.26, touched a new low of $126 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.