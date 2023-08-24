Dollar Tree Falls On Lower Quarterly Profit, Outlook Shy Of Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) are falling more than 9% Thursday morning after reporting lower profit in the second quarter. Further, the company's third-quarter earnings outlook came in below analysts' view.

Net income in the second quarter declined to $200.4 million or $0.91 per share, from $359.9 million or $1.60 per share a year ago. Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

For the third quarter, Dollar Tree expects EPS to be in the range of $0.94-$1.04, lower than the consensus estimate of $1.28.

For the full year, Dollar Tree now expects EPS to be in the range of $5.78 - $6.08 compared with the previous outlook of $5.73 - $6.13. The Street expects earnings to be $6.03 a share.

DLTR, currently at $128.26, touched a new low of $126 this morning.

