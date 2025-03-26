DOLLAR TREE Earnings Results: $DLTR Reports Quarterly Earnings

DOLLAR TREE ($DLTR) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of $2.11 per share, missing estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. The company also reported revenue of $8,265,800,000, missing estimates of $8,402,289,780 by $-136,489,780.
DOLLAR TREE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 307 institutional investors add shares of DOLLAR TREE stock to their portfolio, and 501 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 6,808,797 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $478,794,605
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC added 5,173,238 shares (+382.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $387,682,455
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 3,882,324 shares (+784.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $290,941,360
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,520,237 shares (+2489.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $188,866,560
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,419,018 shares (+152.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,281,208
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,205,519 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,281,593
- MACQUARIE GROUP LTD removed 2,042,026 shares (-85.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $153,029,428
DOLLAR TREE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DLTR stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 01/15.
DOLLAR TREE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLTR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024
DOLLAR TREE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DLTR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $DLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $75.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 12/05/2024
- Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $75.0 on 12/05/2024
- Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $72.0 on 12/05/2024
- Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $83.0 on 12/05/2024
- Joseph Feldman from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $75.0 on 11/05/2024
