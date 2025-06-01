DOLLAR TREE Earnings Preview: Recent $DLTR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DOLLAR TREE ($DLTR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,623,456,357 and earnings of $1.22 per share.
DOLLAR TREE Insider Trading Activity
DOLLAR TREE insiders have traded $DLTR stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEWART GLENDINNING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 17,000 shares for an estimated $1,236,749 and 0 sales.
- WILLIAM W III DOUGLAS has made 2 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $520,822 and 0 sales.
- ADITYA MAHESHWARI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,238 shares for an estimated $92,484
- MICHAEL C JR CREEDON (Chief Executive Officer) sold 413 shares for an estimated $31,161
- JONATHAN LEIKEN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 177 shares for an estimated $13,374
DOLLAR TREE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 358 institutional investors add shares of DOLLAR TREE stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 5,116,115 shares (-78.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $384,066,753
- FIL LTD added 3,169,250 shares (+126.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $237,915,597
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,400,586 shares (+69.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $180,211,991
- 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 2,205,519 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $165,281,593
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 2,121,149 shares (+1055.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $159,234,655
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 1,720,766 shares (-42.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $129,177,903
- EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. added 1,701,344 shares (+21.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $127,719,894
DOLLAR TREE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DLTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.
DOLLAR TREE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLTR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Positive" rating on 05/20/2025
- Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/07/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 12/04/2024
DOLLAR TREE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DLTR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $DLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $82.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $89.0 on 05/06/2025
- Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a target price of $82.0 on 05/05/2025
- John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $100.0 on 05/05/2025
- An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $82.0 on 03/27/2025
- Kelly Bania from BMO Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 12/05/2024
- Anthony Chukumba from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $75.0 on 12/05/2024
- Peter Keith from Piper Sandler set a target price of $72.0 on 12/05/2024
