Dollar Tree downgraded to Sector Weight from Overweight at KeyBanc

KeyBanc downgraded Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target following Donald Trump’s election win. The potential for 60%-100% China tariffs creates elevated risk for import businesses and the dollar stores, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm downgrades Dollar Tree on its acute China import exposure. It sees tariffs as a potential multi-year risk to company’s fundamentals and sentiment.
