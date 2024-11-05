News & Insights

Dollar Tree downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory

November 05, 2024 — 05:10 am EST

Telsey Advisory downgraded Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $75, down from $95. The firm says the departure of CEO Rick Dreiling reduces its confidence in the story and limits its visibility on Dollar Tree’s strategy and execution ahead. While COO Michael Creedon is a solid operator and well-suited to be interim CEO, the lack of a permanent CEO could impact key business decisions heading into the holidays and 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

