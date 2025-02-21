Is Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Dollar Tree (DLTR). DLTR is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.39, while its industry has an average P/E of 33.19. Over the last 12 months, DLTR's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.94 and as low as 8.92, with a median of 13.32.

Investors should also note that DLTR holds a PEG ratio of 2.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DLTR's industry has an average PEG of 3.69 right now. Over the last 12 months, DLTR's PEG has been as high as 5.93 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 2.01.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DLTR has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.55.

Finally, our model also underscores that DLTR has a P/CF ratio of 16.54. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 31.44. Over the past year, DLTR's P/CF has been as high as 35.86 and as low as 13.39, with a median of 22.14.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Dollar Tree is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DLTR feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

