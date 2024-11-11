Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Dollar Tree (DLTR) standing at $61.21, reflecting a -0.33% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.1% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

The discount retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 10.92% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dollar Tree will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.07, marking a 10.31% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.45 billion, indicating a 1.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

DLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.34 per share and revenue of $30.71 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.34% and +0.35%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.27% upward. Dollar Tree is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.11.

Investors should also note that DLTR has a PEG ratio of 2.59 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.33 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

