Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the latest trading day at $66.77, indicating a -0.06% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 3.82% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.54% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dollar Tree in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.06, signifying a 9.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.45 billion, reflecting a 1.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.33 per share and a revenue of $30.71 billion, demonstrating changes of -9.51% and +0.34%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Dollar Tree possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.47, which means Dollar Tree is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that DLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.83. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.4.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.