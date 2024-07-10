Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Dollar Tree (DLTR) standing at $102.48, reflecting a -1.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.02% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.18%.

Shares of the discount retailer witnessed a loss of 5.12% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.44%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dollar Tree in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.06, signifying a 16.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.51 billion, indicating a 2.59% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.63 per share and a revenue of $31.28 billion, indicating changes of +12.56% and +2.2%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.31% decrease. Dollar Tree presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Dollar Tree is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.69. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.22 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that DLTR currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.12. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DLTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

