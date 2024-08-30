Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the latest trading day at $84.49, indicating a -0.35% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

Shares of the discount retailer witnessed a loss of 15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dollar Tree in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on September 4, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.04, indicating a 14.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.51 billion, reflecting a 2.46% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

DLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.53 per share and revenue of $31.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.87% and +1.93%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.49% lower. At present, Dollar Tree boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Dollar Tree is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.99. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.87 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that DLTR has a PEG ratio of 0.94. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Discount Stores was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.99 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DLTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

