Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $71.74, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 17.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.53%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.27%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dollar Tree in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, down 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.53 billion, down 40.58% from the prior-year quarter.

DLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.18 per share and revenue of $18.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.57% and -38.63%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 14.16% downward. Dollar Tree is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dollar Tree is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.4. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.81 for its industry.

It's also important to note that DLTR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.89. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.47.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.