Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -1.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $161.53, marking a -1.74% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.2% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had gained 0.9% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 13.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dollar Tree as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.74 billion, up 4.05% from the prior-year quarter.

DLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.91 per share and revenue of $27.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +36.38% and +5.63%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dollar Tree currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dollar Tree has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.79 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.85, which means Dollar Tree is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, DLTR's PEG ratio is currently 1.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DLTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

