Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $164.50, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 21.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 11.42%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dollar Tree as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 22, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.83 billion, up 6.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.28 per share and revenue of $28.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.52% and +6.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Dollar Tree currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dollar Tree currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.75, which means Dollar Tree is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that DLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.