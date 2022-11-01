Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $158.12, marking a -0.24% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the discount retailer had gained 11.9% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.12% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dollar Tree as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.59, up 65.63% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.83 billion, up 6.49% from the year-ago period.

DLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.27 per share and revenue of $28.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +25.34% and +6.46%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dollar Tree is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dollar Tree has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.79 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.15.

We can also see that DLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

