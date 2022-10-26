Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $153.69, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the discount retailer had gained 13.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.58% in that time.

Dollar Tree will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.16, up 20.83% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.83 billion, up 6.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.27 per share and revenue of $28.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +25.34% and +6.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Dollar Tree is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Dollar Tree currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.65.

It is also worth noting that DLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Discount Stores stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.