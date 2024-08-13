Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $92.45, marking a -1.54% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.69% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.43%.

The the stock of discount retailer has fallen by 9.56% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.78%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dollar Tree in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.06, reflecting a 16.48% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.52 billion, indicating a 2.59% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.62 per share and a revenue of $31.29 billion, indicating changes of +12.39% and +2.23%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Dollar Tree. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% lower. Currently, Dollar Tree is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dollar Tree is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.63.

Also, we should mention that DLTR has a PEG ratio of 1.01. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

