Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the latest trading day at $103.74, indicating a -0.18% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.07%.

Shares of the discount retailer witnessed a loss of 2.66% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 2.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dollar Tree in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.06, indicating a 16.48% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $7.52 billion, reflecting a 2.59% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.63 per share and a revenue of $31.29 billion, signifying shifts of +12.56% and +2.23%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dollar Tree. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Currently, Dollar Tree is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Dollar Tree is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.69. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.34.

It is also worth noting that DLTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DLTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DLTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.