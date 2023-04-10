Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $150.07, changing hands as high as $151.16 per share. Dollar Tree Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLTR's low point in its 52 week range is $124.7601 per share, with $177.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $150.90. The DLTR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

