Dollar Tree (DLTR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed the most recent trading day at $96.58, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.04% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.03%.

Shares of the discount retailer witnessed a loss of 9.58% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 8.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dollar Tree in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.06, reflecting a 16.48% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.52 billion, up 2.59% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.63 per share and revenue of $31.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.56% and +2.23%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar Tree should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. Right now, Dollar Tree possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dollar Tree currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.56. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.26.

Investors should also note that DLTR has a PEG ratio of 1.04 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Discount Stores industry stood at 2.39 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, placing it within the top 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

