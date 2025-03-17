Dollar Tree (DLTR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $65.79, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.31%.

Shares of the discount retailer have depreciated by 9.78% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.57% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 7.69%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dollar Tree in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on March 26, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.18, indicating a 14.51% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.23 billion, down 4.71% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dollar Tree. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.47% downward. Currently, Dollar Tree is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dollar Tree is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.7. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.61, so one might conclude that Dollar Tree is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that DLTR currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Discount Stores industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.42.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 143, this industry ranks in the bottom 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.